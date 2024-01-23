 Skip to content

Survival Circle update for 23 January 2024

Patch Notes (ver 1.0.5)

Patch Notes (ver 1.0.5)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-At the start of the game, a guide/warning statement will be displayed.

-If you go back to the beginning while playing, you can start right from 2st.
**Some values will also be maintained without needing to be revisited.

-Improved difficulty

-We have added three more types of information that will be printed at the end of the game.

**There were a lot of people talking about the difficulty of the game, and there were people who were confused in a much more time loop than I expected. For smoother gameplay, we added hints and guides to the next story when certain conditions are met.

