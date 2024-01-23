Version 0.6.7.1-a Update: Improved Combat, Hydrant and Other Improvements

FEATURES
- Character will slow down and aim where the player aims at.
- Modified the Soul's behaviour, using right mouse button summons her where the player is and stays there.
- Modified hydrant behaviour, refilling ammo will happen over time at hydrant spots now compared to instantly. Hydrants also have their own storage which will drain and refill accordingly.
- Enemies now shows how much resource they drop when they die.
- Enemies have a 5% chance to drop extra resource on death.
TWEAKS
- Updated Mai and Soul's textures.
- Version number will stay at main menu only.
- If player is on weapon slot, character will reset to normal rotation mode
- Change gun stats to single fire, more ammo and faster firing rate.
- Increase firing speed animation.
- Decrease weapon damage to 5.
- Hydrant trigger radius is now smaller.
- Hydrant will disabled until it reached 10 when emptied.
- Increase given resource amount in tutorial.
- Disabled sell penalty when no enemies are detected.
- Increase Mai's speed.
BUGFIXES
- Enemies will ignore the Soul now.
- Damage text now spawn randomly around the enemies when multiple damage is detected instead of at the same location.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Player can dash out of bounds.
