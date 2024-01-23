 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Overhours Playtest update for 23 January 2024

Version 0.6.7.1-a Update: Improved Combat, Hydrant and Other Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13244774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FEATURES
  • Character will slow down and aim where the player aims at.
  • Modified the Soul's behaviour, using right mouse button summons her where the player is and stays there.
  • Modified hydrant behaviour, refilling ammo will happen over time at hydrant spots now compared to instantly. Hydrants also have their own storage which will drain and refill accordingly.
  • Enemies now shows how much resource they drop when they die.
  • Enemies have a 5% chance to drop extra resource on death.
TWEAKS
  • Updated Mai and Soul's textures.
  • Version number will stay at main menu only.
  • If player is on weapon slot, character will reset to normal rotation mode
  • Change gun stats to single fire, more ammo and faster firing rate.
  • Increase firing speed animation.
  • Decrease weapon damage to 5.
  • Hydrant trigger radius is now smaller.
  • Hydrant will disabled until it reached 10 when emptied.
  • Increase given resource amount in tutorial.
  • Disabled sell penalty when no enemies are detected.
  • Increase Mai's speed.
BUGFIXES
  • Enemies will ignore the Soul now.
  • Damage text now spawn randomly around the enemies when multiple damage is detected instead of at the same location.
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Player can dash out of bounds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2447021 Depot 2447021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link