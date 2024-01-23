🥾🐛 Bug Fixes and QoL - Jan 23

Join our Discord community for progress updates and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
Changelog
- Fixed saturation accent notes affecting contrast when they are placed closely together
- Fixed bug where a multiplayer lobby would think some players are still in-game or spectating even after they have finished.
- Fixed the hitbox of the close button in the options menu
- Fixed bug where players could clone themselves in a multiplayer lobby
- When the search bar is cleared, the song selection will now jump to the selected song instead of the top of song select
- Fixed bug where watching a replay would set your song speed to the replay’s speed
- Fixed bug where local accuracies and global accuracies could sometimes be different
- Fixed bug where if a player leaves during a multiplayer game, the top-right placing would show the wrong value
- Fixed bug where upscroll would not correctly affect the key receptors (they would be at the bottom instead of the top)
Changed files in this update