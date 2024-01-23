 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 23 January 2024

🥾🐛 Bug Fixes and QoL - Jan 23

Changelog
  • Fixed saturation accent notes affecting contrast when they are placed closely together
  • Fixed bug where a multiplayer lobby would think some players are still in-game or spectating even after they have finished.
  • Fixed the hitbox of the close button in the options menu
  • Fixed bug where players could clone themselves in a multiplayer lobby
  • When the search bar is cleared, the song selection will now jump to the selected song instead of the top of song select
  • Fixed bug where watching a replay would set your song speed to the replay’s speed
  • Fixed bug where local accuracies and global accuracies could sometimes be different
  • Fixed bug where if a player leaves during a multiplayer game, the top-right placing would show the wrong value
  • Fixed bug where upscroll would not correctly affect the key receptors (they would be at the bottom instead of the top)

