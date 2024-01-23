Hotfix v0.7.9

- Fixed a crash that can happen when opening the pen UI quickly after releasing a creature.
I've been working on some QOL changes and additional content that'll come in a regular update in Feb - stay tuned!
Miki 🤍
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I've been working on some QOL changes and additional content that'll come in a regular update in Feb - stay tuned!
Miki 🤍
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update