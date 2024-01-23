 Skip to content

Research Story update for 23 January 2024

Hotfix v0.7.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash that can happen when opening the pen UI quickly after releasing a creature.

I've been working on some QOL changes and additional content that'll come in a regular update in Feb - stay tuned!
Miki 🤍

