Resonite update for 23 January 2024

2024.1.23.176 - Update to LNL networking library with optimizations

Hello everyone! This is relatively small build, we're updating the LNL library used for network transport! This should bring some improvements for overall performance.

We're still bringing up new bridges and relays, so some connections might be sub-optimal, but things should work.

There are also some new network statistics and corresponding nodes to help diagnose networking issues.diagnostics.

New Features:

  • Add statistics for total number of delta, stream & control messages generated by each user & protoflux nodes (under Users/Info) to access these (issue #1112)

Optimizations:

  • Updated LNL network transport library from 1.1.0 to 1.2.0 & switched to native sockets (issue #1163)
    -- This includes a number of optimizations in the library, which should help improve overall performance (both client and networking)
    -- Thanks for report by report by @bredo, issue #1200, we fixed relays not working properly during prerelease
    -- Thanks to @aritosuits, @.panpan, @rucio, @stiefeljackal and others for helping us test the stability during prerelease!

Open link