This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

《Sex doll came to Life》

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2442400/_/

🌟✦Story🌟

Li Yuan made a wish on the star, making his sex doll come to life. And when he woke up and saw the doll, with his "stuff" still in her body last night, opening her eyes and talking to him...

🛁✦Gameplay instructions🛁

From helping Meng [bath], enabling her to [eat], to accompanying her to [study], taking her out for [walk], your relationship may become closer and closer, but it may also drift away. Take good care of your doll, and try to improve her [happiness] and [obedience]!