 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Idol update for 23 January 2024

【Playmeow】Reminder📣: Please remember to clean up whatever you left in her last night and beware of the day when she suddenly comes to life…😈

Share · View all patches · Build 13244522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

《Sex doll came to Life》

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2442400/_/

🌟✦Story🌟

Li Yuan made a wish on the star, making his sex doll come to life. And when he woke up and saw the doll, with his "stuff" still in her body last night, opening her eyes and talking to him...

🛁✦Gameplay instructions🛁

From helping Meng [bath], enabling her to [eat], to accompanying her to [study], taking her out for [walk], your relationship may become closer and closer, but it may also drift away. Take good care of your doll, and try to improve her [happiness] and [obedience]!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link