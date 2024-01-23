 Skip to content

Snake Crush update for 23 January 2024

Small patch update 1.1~

Build 13244514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that the talent interface could not display the value correctly, and optimized the description displayed when upgrading the talent.
  2. Fixed the issue where the talent "Immovable" and the talent "Sly Maneuvers" were displayed incorrectly at the highest level.
  3. Fixed the bug that caused the "Iron Persistence" failure!

