- Fixed the problem that the talent interface could not display the value correctly, and optimized the description displayed when upgrading the talent.
- Fixed the issue where the talent "Immovable" and the talent "Sly Maneuvers" were displayed incorrectly at the highest level.
- Fixed the bug that caused the "Iron Persistence" failure!
Snake Crush update for 23 January 2024
Small patch update 1.1~
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2574031 Depot 2574031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update