- Added 'Master Volume' slider
- Lowered Playable characters overall sensitivty to .4 from 1.0
- Cleared unnecessary lights, and obstructions to help reduce FPS drop
- Removed Motion Blur from the game (may add an option for those who want it later)
- Closed off sub-basement as it is now "Under Construction" more on that soon.
- Also congrats to Ziggy The Adventurer for finding both Easter egg locations!
Bad Santa update for 23 January 2024
Update Notes for 1/22/24
