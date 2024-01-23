 Skip to content

Bad Santa update for 23 January 2024

Update Notes for 1/22/24

Share · View all patches · Build 13244500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Master Volume' slider
  • Lowered Playable characters overall sensitivty to .4 from 1.0
  • Cleared unnecessary lights, and obstructions to help reduce FPS drop
  • Removed Motion Blur from the game (may add an option for those who want it later)
  • Closed off sub-basement as it is now "Under Construction" more on that soon.
  • Also congrats to Ziggy The Adventurer for finding both Easter egg locations!

