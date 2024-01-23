 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buriedbornes2 - Dungeon RPG update for 23 January 2024

v1.0.7 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13244430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features

  • During battle, the "Breakaway" command appears instead of "Abandon".
  • Distribution of gold shards as an apology
Improvements
  • During a battle, you can now pause the battle by pressing the menu button even if you are disoriented or otherwise inoperable.
  • UI fine-tuning
  • Number held/ maximum number in the list of Graveyard
  • Added save confirmation process when exiting adventurer and entering Graveyard
  • Now you can see "Exit game" button in the config screen of all platforms.
  • The Traveling troupe will be an online-only feature.
  • When non-Japanese text is selected, the font spacing has been reverted to that of v1.0.6 and earlier.
  • Improved UI for selection dialog
  • Performance improvement of combat processing
  • Functional adjustment to prevent some incorrect actions from being executed.
  • Adjust button positions and tolerances in dialog
  • Implemented countermeasures against fraudulent ranking data
  • Added union names on the Graveyard.
  • Added specific fonts for Russian
Adjustments
  • Adjustment of appearance conditions for some elite types. + Adjusted HP to HP stack ratio for some elites.
  • Adjusted boss monsters to prioritize the use of techniques other than their own when not in burst mode.
  • Adjustment of the value set when some equipment is enhanced by crafting effects
  • Changed the composition of skills used by low-ranked monsters
  • Now, after reviving, all temporary conditions will be removed.
  • Counter performance readjusted.
  • Adjusting the performance of old boxes
  • The minimum rarity of keystones that can be obtained when conquering deep areas has been set.
  • Fixed ability values of some lab parts.
  • Some items were changed to a type that disappears when used.
Fixes
  • Reduced cases of game termination due to save failure.
  • Fixed a bug that forced confirmation of room events immediately after teleportation, which could result in the replacement of equipment, skills, etc.
  • Fixed a bug that some race rewards were not displayed in the dungeon's mission field (you can receive it in -v1.0.6).
  • Fixed a bug that "Auto:Free" runes can be set for free skills (they will not work even if set).
  • Fixed a bug that caused some temporary states that were terminated by the passage of a turn to remain at the end of the battle.
  • Thereafter, the score record must be connected to the platform not only at the start of the adventure, but also at the end of the adventure.
  • Fixed a bug in which the ability and skill columns sometimes remained on the screen when the character information screen was opened and closed in succession.
  • Fixed a bug that purchase currency data could not be retrieved depending on network conditions.
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused adventures to stop progressing because the room to which you were moving did not exist.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the same enemy to fight again only once after escaping from an event battle.
  • Fixed a bug where selecting a syndicate whisper did not display details.
  • Fixed a bug in which changes to brightness in the settings screen were not reflected.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented "Medication" effects from disappearing at the appropriate time.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some translation data from being applied properly.
  • Fixed a bug that switching to Traditional Chinese was not always reflected.
  • Fixed a bug in v1.0.7.4 that backup codes could not be used.
  • Improved UI for Russian font
  • Fixed some errors.
  • Fixed bugs of some skills.
  • Fixed some texts.

In more detail, please read this page.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1581951 Depot 1581951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link