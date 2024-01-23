v1.0.7 is now available!

New features
- During battle, the "Breakaway" command appears instead of "Abandon".
- Distribution of gold shards as an apology
Improvements
- During a battle, you can now pause the battle by pressing the menu button even if you are disoriented or otherwise inoperable.
- UI fine-tuning
- Number held/ maximum number in the list of Graveyard
- Added save confirmation process when exiting adventurer and entering Graveyard
- Now you can see "Exit game" button in the config screen of all platforms.
- The Traveling troupe will be an online-only feature.
- When non-Japanese text is selected, the font spacing has been reverted to that of v1.0.6 and earlier.
- Improved UI for selection dialog
- Performance improvement of combat processing
- Functional adjustment to prevent some incorrect actions from being executed.
- Adjust button positions and tolerances in dialog
- Implemented countermeasures against fraudulent ranking data
- Added union names on the Graveyard.
- Added specific fonts for Russian
Adjustments
- Adjustment of appearance conditions for some elite types. + Adjusted HP to HP stack ratio for some elites.
- Adjusted boss monsters to prioritize the use of techniques other than their own when not in burst mode.
- Adjustment of the value set when some equipment is enhanced by crafting effects
- Changed the composition of skills used by low-ranked monsters
- Now, after reviving, all temporary conditions will be removed.
- Counter performance readjusted.
- Adjusting the performance of old boxes
- The minimum rarity of keystones that can be obtained when conquering deep areas has been set.
- Fixed ability values of some lab parts.
- Some items were changed to a type that disappears when used.
Fixes
- Reduced cases of game termination due to save failure.
- Fixed a bug that forced confirmation of room events immediately after teleportation, which could result in the replacement of equipment, skills, etc.
- Fixed a bug that some race rewards were not displayed in the dungeon's mission field (you can receive it in -v1.0.6).
- Fixed a bug that "Auto:Free" runes can be set for free skills (they will not work even if set).
- Fixed a bug that caused some temporary states that were terminated by the passage of a turn to remain at the end of the battle.
- Thereafter, the score record must be connected to the platform not only at the start of the adventure, but also at the end of the adventure.
- Fixed a bug in which the ability and skill columns sometimes remained on the screen when the character information screen was opened and closed in succession.
- Fixed a bug that purchase currency data could not be retrieved depending on network conditions.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused adventures to stop progressing because the room to which you were moving did not exist.
- Fixed a bug that caused the same enemy to fight again only once after escaping from an event battle.
- Fixed a bug where selecting a syndicate whisper did not display details.
- Fixed a bug in which changes to brightness in the settings screen were not reflected.
- Fixed a bug that prevented "Medication" effects from disappearing at the appropriate time.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some translation data from being applied properly.
- Fixed a bug that switching to Traditional Chinese was not always reflected.
- Fixed a bug in v1.0.7.4 that backup codes could not be used.
- Improved UI for Russian font
- Fixed some errors.
- Fixed bugs of some skills.
- Fixed some texts.
In more detail, please read this page.
Changed files in this update