Game Customization & Bot Improvements

Hello fellow slam chasers,

We are excited to bring an update to you! It's been a while, and while I'll get to excuses later, we hope to continue to build our game and our surrounding community throughout 2024. While we don't exactly have a roadmap, we have a couple of features that we've kicked around prototypes for leading up to this update.

But I'm sure you're very interested in the features coming out now! Thank you to everyone who has shared feedback on the game thus far, you help motivate and shape the future of the game. Below you'll find v1.2's change log.

Carrom Slam! v1.2

Lobby Options

Striker size is now adjustable

Board friction or "powder" is now adjustable

Added shot variation toggle

Bot difficulty is now adjustable

Bot Improvements

Now with 4 unique difficulties

Adjusts better to unique game options

New internal shot planning mechanism, allowing for combinations and wall rebounds

Other

Added 6 new striker colors/images

Bugs & Fixes

Rotated the starting position to be in line with the pocket (Thanks @CharlsBarkly!)

Fixed striker image offset

Some more somber news from us.

Shortly after the release of Carrom Slam!, our first published game, our beloved friend and company namesake Dinah passed away. She enjoyed watching games of carrom and was integral to the well-being of the Dinahsoft team during development.

The team at Dinahsoft