1.19 Brings Two New Tracks and Other Good Stuff Too

Hi everyone! Welcome to 2024! A number of things caused us to slow down over the holidays, but we're back with a pretty nice update.

_Don't forget: if something about this update messes up your game, you can revert to the previous version (1.181) by right clicking the game, clicking Properties, going to Betas, and choosing the "lastupdate" beta branch. But for the love of God, please change back to the newest version whenever you can.

New Stuff

New Tracks: "Habanera (from Carmen)" and "Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)!" Habanera is a nice medium-difficulty track, while "Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)" is much more difficult. Since the game is getting older and its players are getting better, we'd like to offer more difficult tracks in future updates.

You can now have the option to "dance" manually by moving the mouse left and right. This is cosmetic only, but really fun in "Free Improvisation" mode. You really feel like you're in control of the character with this enabled! You can toggle this option on and off in the character select screen, above the "Jubilant / Estudious" toggle. New Feature: Added ability to skip the initial logos using the externalparams.json file, which is in the same location as your save files and settings. Since this screen contains an epilepsy warning, we really don't want you to skip this stuff! This is why the setting is hidden in an external file rather than in settings.





Changed / Improved Stuff

The tiny combo counter near your cursor now counts up past ten, so you can always see your current combo. This is really nice, since previously it was impossible to track your current combo unless it was also your highest combo. The large counter that appears near the "Perfecto! / Nasty! / etc" text still maxes out at 10x, to indicate that anything past 10 doesn't affect scoring.

The small explosion effect that appears when a note finishes now looks much better. The previous effect bugged us for months - we made it pretty quickly during the post-launch update frenzy, and it could have used a little more love.

Input code tweaked so that pressing multiple keys no longer mutes the trombone. If you prefer the previous system, there's a new "multiple keys mute" option in Settings -> Controls. Many people have asked for this!

If mouse smoothing is set to zero, there is now no smoothing whatsoever. Previously, there was still a very small amount of smoothing, even if smoothing was set to zero. With the new code, frame-perfect movements should be possible.

Note lines are now more visible in Free Improvisation mode, which should help you play melodies.



Above: much-nicer bursts when notes complete, and the counter goes beyond ten!

Fixes

The breath meter now pauses correctly when gameplay is paused.

Breath now recovers twice as quickly in Turbo Mode.

Added missing sound effect when getting "Perfect" on a track.

Adjusted the volume of a few sound effects that were too dang loud.

Other small bugfixes and optimizations.

What's next?... We've mentioned this in earlier posts, but we have two large goals we'd like to leap on in 2024: localization + a level editor. Both of these are already in progress and we hope to share updates soon!

Thank you for your patience and happy tooting!

-Holy Wow