Diceheart update for 23 January 2024

1.0.5.2 (Hotfix)

Just a quick fix, but don't worry we are still hard at work getting ready for 1.1, so stay tuned.

Fixes

  • Fixed altar warning showing up when it shouldn't
  • Fixed holy/necro icons not showing in some text

