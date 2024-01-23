1.0.5.2 (Hotfix)

Just a quick fix, but don't worry we are still hard at work getting ready for 1.1, so stay tuned.
Fixes
- Fixed altar warning showing up when it shouldn't
- Fixed holy/necro icons not showing in some text
