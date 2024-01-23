Huge 2024 Update.

Added XP
Added Unlockable Powers
A Few New Character Models
Upgraded Graphics All Around
Balanced Out The Game Difficulty
Fixed A Bunch Of Bugs
Happy Gaming!
Crafty Game Labs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added XP
Added Unlockable Powers
A Few New Character Models
Upgraded Graphics All Around
Balanced Out The Game Difficulty
Fixed A Bunch Of Bugs
Happy Gaming!
Crafty Game Labs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update