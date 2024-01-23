 Skip to content

Humanity update for 23 January 2024

Huge 2024 Update.

Build 13244070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added XP
Added Unlockable Powers
A Few New Character Models
Upgraded Graphics All Around
Balanced Out The Game Difficulty
Fixed A Bunch Of Bugs

Happy Gaming!
Crafty Game Labs

