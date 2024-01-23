GunQuest: Major Update Version 0.1.0.0

Major Changes

-Added Goblin Camps to the game, varying levels add replayablility

-Massively optimized room performance via chunk method

-Significantly improved content and decreased length of introduction sequence

Small Fixes

-Addded background sprites to ruins levels

-Made minor changes to forest and ruins levels

-Fixed character swap bug when paused

-Particles now freeze during game pauses

-Bridge object now freezes during game pauses

-Grass no longer hangs over the edge of blocks

-Fixed frog jumping bug

-Fixed weapon swapping during textboxes

-Player now cannot swap without having an additional character equipped

-Improved crafting menu text

-Optimized performance of multiple levels

-Modified initial text to reduce confusion

-Properly scaled description text to fit more content

-Fixed several enemy bugs

Couldn't have made it this far without the excellent support of playtesters, discord members and fans alike. Thank you so so much for supporting this game, and now that a grand majority of the bugs have been worked out, it's time for some boss battles.... Until next time!