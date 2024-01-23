Maintenance - January 23rd (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
**■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 7:00 am ~ 9:50 am
INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 5:00 am ~ 7:50 am
EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 1:00 am ~ 3:50 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, 8:00 pm ~ 10:50 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, 7:00 pm ~ 9:50 pm
[b]■ Maintenance Target
**- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
1. New Events: Return of Yiun's Training Log
- Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event
- Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event
- Piggio's Happy Recharge Event
- Receive Piggio’s treasures for Gold from the Shop! Purchase packages, accumulate Gold, and redeem exclusive items!
- Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event
- The Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event is back, where every summon holds the potential for legendary greatness!
- New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: Firelord Balrokk
- Ignite your party’s path to glory with the new Legendary Party Leader Spirit, Firelord Balrokk!
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
