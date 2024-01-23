Maintenance - January 23rd (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 13243995 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 02:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

**■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 7:00 am ~ 9:50 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 5:00 am ~ 7:50 am

EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 1:00 am ~ 3:50 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, 8:00 pm ~ 10:50 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, 7:00 pm ~ 9:50 pm

[b]■ Maintenance Target

**- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]



◈In-Game Updates◈

1. New Events: Return of Yiun's Training Log

Challenge: Legendary Spirit 7-Day Check-In Event

Yiun's 14-Day Inner Force Drill Event

Piggio's Happy Recharge Event

Receive Piggio’s treasures for Gold from the Shop! Purchase packages, accumulate Gold, and redeem exclusive items!

Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

The Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event is back, where every summon holds the potential for legendary greatness!

New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: Firelord Balrokk

Ignite your party’s path to glory with the new Legendary Party Leader Spirit, Firelord Balrokk!

