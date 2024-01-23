 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

THERE IS NO SLEEP update for 23 January 2024

Update 1/22/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13243843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.0 - January 22, 2024
-Fixed bug in Puzzle 10-#2 where number dice could leave the mini-maze area
-Fixed bug where when trying to load save file after giving up the menu screen is still visible during text
-Adjusted conditions that control menu music based on what ending you've unlocked
-Fixed terminology and grammar in one of the ending cutscenes
-Added automatic movement to throne room to make game flow better

Changed files in this update

Depot 2732921 Depot 2732921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link