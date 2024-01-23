Update 1/22/2024

Version 1.2.0 - January 22, 2024
-Fixed bug in Puzzle 10-#2 where number dice could leave the mini-maze area
-Fixed bug where when trying to load save file after giving up the menu screen is still visible during text
-Adjusted conditions that control menu music based on what ending you've unlocked
-Fixed terminology and grammar in one of the ending cutscenes
-Added automatic movement to throne room to make game flow better
Version 1.2.0 - January 22, 2024
