Update 1/22/2024

Version 1.2.0 - January 22, 2024

-Fixed bug in Puzzle 10-#2 where number dice could leave the mini-maze area

-Fixed bug where when trying to load save file after giving up the menu screen is still visible during text

-Adjusted conditions that control menu music based on what ending you've unlocked

-Fixed terminology and grammar in one of the ending cutscenes

-Added automatic movement to throne room to make game flow better