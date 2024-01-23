 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 23 January 2024

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.9 Hotfix

Build 13243806

  • Fixed a translation error related to the pastor's 'Sermon for Overcoming'.

Thank you for your report! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at contact@ingeongames.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

