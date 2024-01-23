 Skip to content

The Glitch Prison update for 23 January 2024

1/23

Share · View all patches · Build 13243795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved readability of the settings menu
Changed the specification that the car did not automatically respawn when the driver fell into the abyss while riding in the car.
Added more objects

