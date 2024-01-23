Patch v1.069qf

Marking as quick fix, because the changes are super minor.
Busy stuff, and health.
- General - Fixed messy calculations on level completion.
- Fixed an issue that if you exited the level, it would carry over your received damage into another level.
- Fixed an issue where the new charged shot effect wouldn't play properly with a shotgun, if shotgun had more charged bullets than 0, but less than 3.
- Tower Of Blood - Ranking removed, just beating it is enough now.
- Mission 09, fixed one area floating in air.
Changed files in this update