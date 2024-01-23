 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 23 January 2024

Patch v1.069qf

Patch v1.069qf

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Marking as quick fix, because the changes are super minor.
Busy stuff, and health.

  • General - Fixed messy calculations on level completion.
  • Fixed an issue that if you exited the level, it would carry over your received damage into another level.
  • Fixed an issue where the new charged shot effect wouldn't play properly with a shotgun, if shotgun had more charged bullets than 0, but less than 3.
  • Tower Of Blood - Ranking removed, just beating it is enough now.
  • Mission 09, fixed one area floating in air.

