MineSweeper Tetris update for 23 January 2024

20240123 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13243607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the position of the leaderboard chart button and the leaderboard type text.
Added a tutorial button: all help pages, leaderboard, settings.
Adjusted the size and position of the tutorial button.
Swapped the positions of the help button and the about button.

