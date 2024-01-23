Adjusted the position of the leaderboard chart button and the leaderboard type text.
Added a tutorial button: all help pages, leaderboard, settings.
Adjusted the size and position of the tutorial button.
Swapped the positions of the help button and the about button.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 23 January 2024
20240123 update
Changed files in this update