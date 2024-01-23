 Skip to content

Galacticverse update for 23 January 2024

Version 0.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

What's New?
-Early access to Battle Royale and Mars maps

-Matchmaking bug fix

-New emote system

File size reduction 💾

