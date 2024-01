Hello pirates!

New Ship



[spoiler]Now you can continue the story and upgrade your boat to a new and larger warship. This ship has 2 masts and you can point them in any direction you want. So you can get more wind from most directions.[/spoiler]

Improvements

The water visuals are improved. Most water objects can interact with the water.

The quest helper system is more helpful now.

I hope you will enjoy the game and thank you so much for your patience and support!