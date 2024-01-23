Game Update: New Weapon + QoL

Hey Sailors!

We've just hauled a new update onto Steam.

We've gotten lots of feedback on Steam, worried that we've abandoned Sea of Survivors: We haven't! We're a small team of 3 and this is our first game, so we've had some growing pains, but we've been hard at work on the systems of Sea of Survivors, and the next area, featuring new enemies, new weapons, new items, and new islands. We're going to ship more smaller updates to make it more obvious we're still hard at work!

The highlight of today's update is a new weapon to celebrate Pirates vs Ninjas! The Shuriken! For now it starts unlocked, but we'll change that once when we introduce the new area.

This is the full list of changes:

Weapons

New weapon - Shuriken

Reworked the Blunderbus Ambushers

Gave the Cannonback Tortuga a tether and a Dash attack!

System

Picking up a map in a bottle now lets the player pick the destination type out of 3 options

The end of run captains log now features a list of events that occurred in the run, with split times

Quality of Life

Crewmates are now sorted by Xp in the Tavern

Crewmate skill filters are now in alphabetical order in the Tavern

Anchors are now considered a Melee weapon for the sake of bounties

Added a feedback button to the pause menu

Added a new curse for disabling map pickups

Killing the Dutchman now collects all dropped coins

Blazebeards Wake kills now count as fire kills for the sake of bounties

Bugs

Fixed a bug where a treasure and the 50% xp for skipping could be taken in the upgrade screen

Health bar width is now capped to prevent pushing the timer off the screen

Please give it a shot and let us know what you think,

Happy Sailing!