Update v1.3.0-beta: Balancing, new music and more!

Balancing
- Reduced all shop prices on page 1 by a small amount as well as endless progression prices by a high amount. You can refund your gold to profit on those smaller prices if you bought them already (you get all your gold that you invested back regardless of current prices, and you can reinvest with lower prices afterwards).
- Decreased Cooldown of Fire Drop + Fire Meteors (two spells that felt underwhelming)
- Made some crow swarms more manageable that felt unfair before (less hp and larger gaps between swarms).
- Reduced hp of enemies slightly that spawn in a ring around the player ("trap"):
I originally didn't intend to people to try to actually break through the ring (at least without having enough meta upgrades), but after seeing that many try to break through anyways, fail and get frustrated,
i try to make that an option too (although not an easy option).
- Circle in the "Stay in the Circle" Mode now expands over time (and shrinks back over time) before/after bosses (instead of adjusting instantly).
- Stepping outside the circle now does more damage to the player and scales with the player's max hp.
- Reduced overall difficulty of caverns: Enemies have less hp. Buffed amount of xp crystal drops from rats and slimes slightly. Rats drop more food.
- Decreased enemy strength in Speed Up Mode from +200% to +150%
- Enabling modes might make the game significantly harder, especially at the beginning. That might not be obvious for new players, that's why i made them unlock only after finishing the first map now.
Music
- Added a new title song for the main menu.
- Forest now has a new song.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a missing word in an achievement description.
- Rounded gold in death screen.
Other
- The game became now officially "playable" (instead of "unsupported") on steam deck since the last update.
- Updated the demo to the latest version.
