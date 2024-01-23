Early Access Update #1: The Fence of Diretome Keep & Leaderboards

Greetings, SpellBounders!

To each and every hero who has joined us on this quest, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your feedback, support, and enthusiasm have fueled our journey, shaping SpellBounders 2 into the world it is becoming.

We're thrilled to introduce today two new features for our first Early Access update.

🏰 Meet the Fence of Diretome Keep

The Fence has set up shop in Diretome Keep, offering a variety of items to aid you in your quest in exchange for your hard-earned essence. From potent potions to enchanted weaponry, the Fence has curated a selection of wares that will prove indispensable in the face of daunting challenges.

🏆 Leaderboards - Rise to Glory!

Now, not only will your heroic deeds echo through the halls of Diretome Keep, but the world shall witness your ascent to greatness.

🌐 Global Rankings - Measure Your Mettle Worldwide

Embark on a journey of comparison as the global leaderboard showcases the mightiest SpellBounders from every corner of the realm. Will you be the one to claim the top spot and etch your name in the annals of Diretome history?

🤝 Friends Leaderboard - Compete Among Companions

Forge stronger bonds with your fellow adventurers by challenging them on the Friends Leaderboard. See who can conquer Diretome Keep with the most finesse and efficiency. Bragging rights await the mightiest among friends!

📊 Track Your Progress - Climb the Ranks

Ascend the ranks by completing quests, defeating formidable foes, and showcasing your prowess in Diretome Keep. Your leaderboard position reflects your overall performance, so sharpen your skills and climb to new heights!