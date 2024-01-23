 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 23 January 2024

0.18.0.1 - Minor Fixes

  • Now you can open the military add ship screen for browsing, even if you don't have enough land to add any new ones.
  • Android: Upgrade to much newer version of various android build dependencies and build tools (to follow Google recommendations seen after last release).

