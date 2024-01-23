 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fall of the stick knights update for 23 January 2024

NEW CARDS UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 13243042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I recently remembered that I have a game on Steam, so it would be good to add something. I played Rounds recently and thought that "inspiration" from that game wouldn't be a problem.
I didn't have anyone to test my game with, so I assumed there was no need to bother with such mundane things as ‘’testing’’.

New bugs and shortcomings:

  • Preview windows in the skin selection look terrible.
  • Bullets stop moving after bouncing. I don't know what's going on.
  • Cards are a bit too overpowered, so they sometimes crash the game...
  • Shields are very messed up and boring – I'll fix them someday.
  • Players can leave an arena that should be closed.
  • When a player becomes larger, the collider remains the same. (Too big == can't get weapon)
  • It's easy to fly off the map when recoiling from a weapon.
  • Card description obscures the title of the card.
  • Countless other issues.

Bugfix:

  • Now you can randomly select the first map! :))
  • I don't remember more, and I apologize for all of them.

New things:

  • 2 new weapons.
  • Added more than 5 skins.
  • New card mode! (beta)
  • Button to change whole skin.
  • New projectile system.
  • Now, 4 players can change skins simultaneously.
  • 40 cards with various abilities.
  • Now inplosion gun stuns players.
  • And many more small changes,

Changed files in this update

Depot 2433951 Depot 2433951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link