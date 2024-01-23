NEW CARDS UPDATE!

I recently remembered that I have a game on Steam, so it would be good to add something. I played Rounds recently and thought that "inspiration" from that game wouldn't be a problem.
I didn't have anyone to test my game with, so I assumed there was no need to bother with such mundane things as ‘’testing’’.
New bugs and shortcomings:
- Preview windows in the skin selection look terrible.
- Bullets stop moving after bouncing. I don't know what's going on.
- Cards are a bit too overpowered, so they sometimes crash the game...
- Shields are very messed up and boring – I'll fix them someday.
- Players can leave an arena that should be closed.
- When a player becomes larger, the collider remains the same. (Too big == can't get weapon)
- It's easy to fly off the map when recoiling from a weapon.
- Card description obscures the title of the card.
- Countless other issues.
Bugfix:
- Now you can randomly select the first map! :))
- I don't remember more, and I apologize for all of them.
New things:
- 2 new weapons.
- Added more than 5 skins.
- New card mode! (beta)
- Button to change whole skin.
- New projectile system.
- Now, 4 players can change skins simultaneously.
- 40 cards with various abilities.
- Now inplosion gun stuns players.
- And many more small changes,
Changed files in this update