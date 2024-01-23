NEW CARDS UPDATE!

I recently remembered that I have a game on Steam, so it would be good to add something. I played Rounds recently and thought that "inspiration" from that game wouldn't be a problem.

I didn't have anyone to test my game with, so I assumed there was no need to bother with such mundane things as ‘’testing’’.

New bugs and shortcomings:

Preview windows in the skin selection look terrible.

Bullets stop moving after bouncing. I don't know what's going on.

Cards are a bit too overpowered, so they sometimes crash the game...

Shields are very messed up and boring – I'll fix them someday.

Players can leave an arena that should be closed.

When a player becomes larger, the collider remains the same. (Too big == can't get weapon)

It's easy to fly off the map when recoiling from a weapon.

Card description obscures the title of the card.

Countless other issues.

Bugfix:

Now you can randomly select the first map! :))

I don't remember more, and I apologize for all of them.

New things: