Share · View all patches · Build 13242827 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 18:26:07 UTC by Wendy

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

-Added additional way to open Steamer Trunk in Chapter 1

BUGFIXES

-Fixed dialogue sometimes getting stuck after skill checks

-Fixed "unlock all tarot cards" achievement not working as intended

-Fixed instance in Chapter 6 where Herring Basket displays Fence conversation

-Fixed repeatable conversation in Chapter 16 that should not be repeatable