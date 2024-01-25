Planet Zoo: Update 1.16.2 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.16.2 is available now for you to enjoy! Just update your game to play. For full patch notes, see below:

Planet Zoo - 1.16.2 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes & adjustments

Animals

Adjusted the Saiga's tolerance for colder temperatures and made them appreciate a bit of snow cover in their habitat

Fixed various animation issues on the Mute Swan female

Fixed various animation issues on the Wisent juvenile

Adjusted the animation of the Wild Boar when it preens itself

Adjusted the animation of the Sloth Bear when it uses the Fire Hose Ball Enrichment Toy

Adjusted the animation of the European Badger when drinking from the Water Pipe

Adjusted the animation of the Takin swimming

Adjusted the animation of the Dall Sheep when it performs its hero call

Quokka males should now interact with the Tunnel Enrichment Toy

Female African Elephant now interacts with the Tree Scatter Feeder

Fixed spelling in Zoopedia entry for Capybara

Fixed an issue where animals could get stuck in water after swimming

Fixed an issue where the Mute Swan model was displaying incorrectly in heatmaps

Staff

Fixed an issue where the female Vendors' face would deform during serving

Guests

Improved guest navigation in Souvenir Shops

Guests will now equip balloons and umbrellas bought in Souvenir Shops

Fixed an issue where guests would refuse to purchase certain items at all

Adjusted item pricing for several Souvenir Shop items

Facilities

Fixed a crash if a Souvenir Shop counter is moved while a vendor is travelling to it,

Barriers

Fixed "Flat Top and Editable Bottom" mode in barrier editor with multiple barrier panels selected

Scenery

Updated Saiga conservation status from "Critically Endangered" to "Near Threatened" on both the Education Board and the provided custom texture

Updated Scimitar Horned Oryx conservation satus from "Extinct in the Wild" to "Endangered" on both the Education Board and the provided custom texture

Updated Fire Salamander conservation satus from "Least Concern" to "Vulnerable" on both Education Board and the provided custom texture

Removed Tropical and Savanah Biome from Takin Education Board and provided custom texture

Added Grasslands Biome to Hermann's Tortoise Education Board and provided custom texture

UI

Fixed infertility discrepancies between Animal Management and individual animal panels

Fixed an issue where the Mute Swan model was displaying incorrectly in heatmaps

Localisation

"Autosave" now appears localised again in autosave names for all languages

We shrunk King Penguins back to their originally intended size in their German Zoopedia entry

Stability

Fixed various crashes and minor bugs, improving game stability

We appreciate your reports helping our investigations into issues with Franchise servers. As a thank you we have gifted each Zookeeper with 500 Conservation Credits to use in your zoos.