Planet Zoo: Update 1.16.2 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.16.2 is available now for you to enjoy! Just update your game to play. For full patch notes, see below:
Planet Zoo - 1.16.2 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes & adjustments
Animals
- Adjusted the Saiga's tolerance for colder temperatures and made them appreciate a bit of snow cover in their habitat
- Fixed various animation issues on the Mute Swan female
- Fixed various animation issues on the Wisent juvenile
- Adjusted the animation of the Wild Boar when it preens itself
- Adjusted the animation of the Sloth Bear when it uses the Fire Hose Ball Enrichment Toy
- Adjusted the animation of the European Badger when drinking from the Water Pipe
- Adjusted the animation of the Takin swimming
- Adjusted the animation of the Dall Sheep when it performs its hero call
- Quokka males should now interact with the Tunnel Enrichment Toy
- Female African Elephant now interacts with the Tree Scatter Feeder
- Fixed spelling in Zoopedia entry for Capybara
- Fixed an issue where animals could get stuck in water after swimming
- Fixed an issue where the Mute Swan model was displaying incorrectly in heatmaps
Staff
- Fixed an issue where the female Vendors' face would deform during serving
Guests
- Improved guest navigation in Souvenir Shops
- Guests will now equip balloons and umbrellas bought in Souvenir Shops
- Fixed an issue where guests would refuse to purchase certain items at all
- Adjusted item pricing for several Souvenir Shop items
Facilities
- Fixed a crash if a Souvenir Shop counter is moved while a vendor is travelling to it,
Barriers
- Fixed "Flat Top and Editable Bottom" mode in barrier editor with multiple barrier panels selected
Scenery
- Updated Saiga conservation status from "Critically Endangered" to "Near Threatened" on both the Education Board and the provided custom texture
- Updated Scimitar Horned Oryx conservation satus from "Extinct in the Wild" to "Endangered" on both the Education Board and the provided custom texture
- Updated Fire Salamander conservation satus from "Least Concern" to "Vulnerable" on both Education Board and the provided custom texture
- Removed Tropical and Savanah Biome from Takin Education Board and provided custom texture
- Added Grasslands Biome to Hermann's Tortoise Education Board and provided custom texture
UI
- Fixed infertility discrepancies between Animal Management and individual animal panels
Localisation
- "Autosave" now appears localised again in autosave names for all languages
- We shrunk King Penguins back to their originally intended size in their German Zoopedia entry
Stability
- Fixed various crashes and minor bugs, improving game stability
We appreciate your reports helping our investigations into issues with Franchise servers. As a thank you we have gifted each Zookeeper with 500 Conservation Credits to use in your zoos.
