Planet Zoo update for 25 January 2024

Planet Zoo: Update 1.16.2 is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13242768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.16.2 is available now for you to enjoy! Just update your game to play. For full patch notes, see below:

Planet Zoo - 1.16.2 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes & adjustments

Animals

  • Adjusted the Saiga's tolerance for colder temperatures and made them appreciate a bit of snow cover in their habitat
  • Fixed various animation issues on the Mute Swan female
  • Fixed various animation issues on the Wisent juvenile
  • Adjusted the animation of the Wild Boar when it preens itself
  • Adjusted the animation of the Sloth Bear when it uses the Fire Hose Ball Enrichment Toy
  • Adjusted the animation of the European Badger when drinking from the Water Pipe
  • Adjusted the animation of the Takin swimming
  • Adjusted the animation of the Dall Sheep when it performs its hero call
  • Quokka males should now interact with the Tunnel Enrichment Toy
  • Female African Elephant now interacts with the Tree Scatter Feeder
  • Fixed spelling in Zoopedia entry for Capybara
  • Fixed an issue where animals could get stuck in water after swimming
  • Fixed an issue where the Mute Swan model was displaying incorrectly in heatmaps

Staff

  • Fixed an issue where the female Vendors' face would deform during serving

Guests

  • Improved guest navigation in Souvenir Shops
  • Guests will now equip balloons and umbrellas bought in Souvenir Shops
  • Fixed an issue where guests would refuse to purchase certain items at all
  • Adjusted item pricing for several Souvenir Shop items

Facilities

  • Fixed a crash if a Souvenir Shop counter is moved while a vendor is travelling to it,

Barriers

  • Fixed "Flat Top and Editable Bottom" mode in barrier editor with multiple barrier panels selected

Scenery

  • Updated Saiga conservation status from "Critically Endangered" to "Near Threatened" on both the Education Board and the provided custom texture
  • Updated Scimitar Horned Oryx conservation satus from "Extinct in the Wild" to "Endangered" on both the Education Board and the provided custom texture
  • Updated Fire Salamander conservation satus from "Least Concern" to "Vulnerable" on both Education Board and the provided custom texture
  • Removed Tropical and Savanah Biome from Takin Education Board and provided custom texture
  • Added Grasslands Biome to Hermann's Tortoise Education Board and provided custom texture

UI

  • Fixed infertility discrepancies between Animal Management and individual animal panels
Localisation

  • "Autosave" now appears localised again in autosave names for all languages
  • We shrunk King Penguins back to their originally intended size in their German Zoopedia entry

Stability

  • Fixed various crashes and minor bugs, improving game stability

We appreciate your reports helping our investigations into issues with Franchise servers. As a thank you we have gifted each Zookeeper with 500 Conservation Credits to use in your zoos.

