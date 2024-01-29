Playtesting Has Started!

Welcome to the first Playtest of Disc Dimension! We’re excited that you’re here, and we’re thrilled to share the game with you! Please join our Discord to participate: https://discord.com/invite/XBp8R7gbnS

The game is still in development, and this initial Playtest will be focused on 3 areas: Performance, Flow, and Feel. Essentially we want to answer: Does it run well? Is playing the game easy and intuitive? How does it feel to play Disc Golf in the game?

To help guide feedback, we’ve created a Survey you can fill out once for this round of Playtesting. Please get used to the game, play a few sessions, and then fill out the form at your convenience.

Please feel free to discuss issues in the #feedback channel, and communicate any feature ideas you have in the #feature-ideas channel! We consider any idea to be valid, and we will do our best to incorporate your feedback into the game. We have a thread of Known Issues pinned in the Feedback channel. If you see a piece of feedback or a feature idea in the channel already, please just add an emoji to the post instead of making a new entry.

We will announce an end date for this round of Playtesting sometime in the next few weeks. Until then, we may introduce small patches to fix issues as they come up.

Welcome to the Disc Dimension, and enjoy!