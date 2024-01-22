Avium v1.6

**
What's New?
**
-
GENERAL CHANGES:
* The transition into sky-diving is now smoother.
* Replaced performance-heavy Wall-Running with New Free-Flow aerial attacks!
Have a blast with streamlined combat by simply
- jumping near an enemy to target them and
- jumping again as long as the red target is in sight. Now Synthia and Prometheus do the rest as you execute chain after chain of one-hit kills, all while staying airborne!
- New entry in 'Controls' Menu has also been added to explain more details.
* New Upper Avium Open-World area in Free Mode, once player reaches LVL 10+.
- New Side Quest System for Upper Avium.
* Reverted back to more streamlined Story Mode, based upon metrics and feedback.
- Tutorial Level, background story, and Lower Avium are now optional again, playable from the Arcade Mode!
- For Story Mode, player will start in Central Avium directly. After beating Haz-Mat, player is free to explore Central Avium or go directly to the next level.
* Prometheus Vision no longer deals periodic damage to player! Use it freely.
* Tripled the speed of Ultra Sprint!
(Double tap run button)
* Tectonic Slams/Ground Pounds deal damage to all bosses, to some more than others!
* Central Avium Interiors now available on Free Mode Maps instead of Story Mode to allow for smoother story gameplay!
WHAT'S NEXT?
FINAL BUG FIXES
**
SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 24TH!
-
Final Release!
At this stage of Early Access, Avium has ventured beyond all previous testing phases.
I need your feedback now more than ever to hone Avium into the best it can be.
Please report any bugs or issues you find here: Bug Reporting
