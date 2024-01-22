Avium v1.6

**

What's New?

**

GENERAL CHANGES:

* The transition into sky-diving is now smoother.

* Replaced performance-heavy Wall-Running with New Free-Flow aerial attacks!

Have a blast with streamlined combat by simply

jumping near an enemy to target them and jumping again as long as the red target is in sight. Now Synthia and Prometheus do the rest as you execute chain after chain of one-hit kills, all while staying airborne!

New entry in 'Controls' Menu has also been added to explain more details.

* New Upper Avium Open-World area in Free Mode, once player reaches LVL 10+.

New Side Quest System for Upper Avium.

* Reverted back to more streamlined Story Mode, based upon metrics and feedback.

Tutorial Level, background story, and Lower Avium are now optional again, playable from the Arcade Mode!

For Story Mode, player will start in Central Avium directly. After beating Haz-Mat, player is free to explore Central Avium or go directly to the next level.

* Prometheus Vision no longer deals periodic damage to player! Use it freely.

* Tripled the speed of Ultra Sprint!

(Double tap run button)

* Tectonic Slams/Ground Pounds deal damage to all bosses, to some more than others!

* Central Avium Interiors now available on Free Mode Maps instead of Story Mode to allow for smoother story gameplay!

WHAT'S NEXT?

FINAL BUG FIXES

**

SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 24TH!

Final Release!

At this stage of Early Access, Avium has ventured beyond all previous testing phases.

I need your feedback now more than ever to hone Avium into the best it can be.

Please report any bugs or issues you find here: Bug Reporting

A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support!