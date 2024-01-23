 Skip to content

SHINORUBI update for 23 January 2024

Build 13242511 is live! Steam Deck support & Online leaderboard display fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 13242511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello community, we're excited to announce the release of update 1.0.4, featuring Steam Deck compatibility and a resolved issue with the top leaderboard display. Best regards, The Lastboss88 Team.

