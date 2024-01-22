1.0.6 Quality of Life

Bug Fixes
- Fixed "Are you sure?" for player reporting from player listing
- Fixed player reports for players that have left lobby
- Fixed sprites appearing in front of chat bubbles
- Fixed inverted boss health bar
- Fixed pickup and hideui buttons worked while typing
- Fixed disconnect from attacks while teleporting
- Fixed dead nomad bow position
Quality of Life
- Removed variable speed on mobile move joystick
- UI Scale changed to a slider
- Added localization for all class/item names and descriptions
- Added more menu localization
- Implemented new Noto fonts for better global language support (RIP pixel font)
- Added options to show/hide Player/Npc/Enemy chat bubbles
- Added trade change indicators for removed items
- Added option to disable mouse click movement
- Added partial controller support
- Move - Left Joystick
- Attack - Right Trigger
- Cancel - East Button (Xbox B)
- Escape - North Button (Xbox Y)
- Interact - West Button (Xbox X)
- Select Slot - South Button (Xbox A)
- Use Weapon - Left Trigger
- Use Ability - Left Shoulder
- Use Boots - Right Shoulder
- Use First Consumable - Right Stick Button
- Added new tombstones
Changed files in this update