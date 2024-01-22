 Skip to content

Born Again update for 22 January 2024

1.0.6 Quality of Life

Build 13242464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed "Are you sure?" for player reporting from player listing
  • Fixed player reports for players that have left lobby
  • Fixed sprites appearing in front of chat bubbles
  • Fixed inverted boss health bar
  • Fixed pickup and hideui buttons worked while typing
  • Fixed disconnect from attacks while teleporting
  • Fixed dead nomad bow position

Quality of Life

  • Removed variable speed on mobile move joystick
  • UI Scale changed to a slider
  • Added localization for all class/item names and descriptions
  • Added more menu localization
  • Implemented new Noto fonts for better global language support (RIP pixel font)
  • Added options to show/hide Player/Npc/Enemy chat bubbles
  • Added trade change indicators for removed items
  • Added option to disable mouse click movement
  • Added partial controller support
  • Move - Left Joystick
  • Attack - Right Trigger
  • Cancel - East Button (Xbox B)
  • Escape - North Button (Xbox Y)
  • Interact - West Button (Xbox X)
  • Select Slot - South Button (Xbox A)
  • Use Weapon - Left Trigger
  • Use Ability - Left Shoulder
  • Use Boots - Right Shoulder
  • Use First Consumable - Right Stick Button
  • Added new tombstones

