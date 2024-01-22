Version 1.0.3 patch

Version 1.0.3
UI Improvements:
-
Planets, moons and stations are clickable now! They can be selected just by left-clicking on them. The old way of selecting them by using [U], [I] and [Y] is still available. Shooting is disabled when left-clicking on a planet, moon or station.
-
A new cargo indicator was added to display the player ship's cargo volume. It is next to the crew indicator.
-
The target info panel now shows the keyboard shortcuts for Land, Hail and Board depending on what type of target is selected.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that prevented hailing a ship if a planet was selected before the ship.
Changed files in this update