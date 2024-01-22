 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 22 January 2024

Helicopters Are Flyable Again!

Build 13242406 · Last edited by Wendy

So sorry for the delay, but the crash has finally been fixed and helicopter missions are now playable again!

If you're curious about the reason, it's because the StreamingAssets folder failed to get included in the final build, which is something the new radio system relied on. My test and editor builds both had the folder included, so that's why it went unnoticed for some time. At any rate, it's all working now.

This will likely be the last update for this legacy version of PunjiVR and I will now be focusing my efforts on Version 2. I'll update you all soon, good luck with the flying!

-Camden

