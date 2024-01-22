-Fixed bug where exiting game after picking up the "Double or Nothing" card, caused issues.
-Fixed bug where shots fired on enemy death, were teleported in to the play area, even if the enemy was killed before entering.
GunDeck[100] update for 22 January 2024
v1.1b23
-Fixed bug where exiting game after picking up the "Double or Nothing" card, caused issues.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update