GunDeck[100] update for 22 January 2024

v1.1b23

Share · View all patches · Build 13242325 · Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed bug where exiting game after picking up the "Double or Nothing" card, caused issues.
-Fixed bug where shots fired on enemy death, were teleported in to the play area, even if the enemy was killed before entering.

