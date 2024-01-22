 Skip to content

Meow Moments: Celebrating Together update for 22 January 2024

Small update - bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing the game and for your support!
This small update fixes a bug that prevented players from playing workshop scenes.

