Version 6.0

CHANGELOG:

36 Achievements added

Fix myth wager not resetting after canceling wager

Fix triggering Kai loan scene twice

Fixed not receiving Myth trophy if first game of Myth is the tournament

Fix election dialogue in Hard Mode to match Hard Mode election cost

Kazuujan quest outcome summary changed to match achievement

Reduce value of Legendary Golden Dragon (It's still five times more expensive than next most valuable item)

Upgraded various underlying technologies, including Electron and Chromium

Minor performance improvements

Typo Fixes

There are 36 achievements. A few around game progression, many based on specific quest outcomes, a handful for Myth, and a few difficult but reasonably attainable milestones. Opening an existing save will unlock the achievements noted with {*}. Let me know if any achievements do not trigger or trigger when they shouldn't. Also, it's possible this update could improve Steamdeck support, so Steamdeck owners please let me know. Finally, this is a great time for returning players to try Hard Mode by starting a second save. Thanks for playing my game!

Way Of The Coin (Learn bartering from Edward) {*}

King Of Coin (Complete the game) {*}

King Of Kings (Complete the game on Hard Mode) {*}

Speedrunner (Complete the game within the first in game year)

Take Every Opportunity (100% the game) {*}

World Traveler (Visit every market) {*}

Social (Meet every living character) {*}

Trade Down (Own 5 picks in the draft)

Shapeshifter (Find the Shapeshifter) {*}

Exile (Become Exiled from Shikyomo) {*}

Freedom Fighter (Distribute all Signs Of Resistance without getting caught)

Con Man (Sell the forgery in Ayr) {*}

Stock Holder (Receive Stock in your company)

Merchants Stick Together (Don't snitch on Elric) {*}

Raising Prices (Bid Nicholas Godfrey up to 30 gold coins)

The True Cure (Give Sarah the Amulet of Vitality) {*}

First Place (Have your horse win the race)

Grateful (Give Zah a generous gift in return)

Myth Champion (Win The Myth tournament) {*}

Thirteen (Score 12 points in a game of Myth)

Blowout (Win a game of Myth by 8 points)

Playing With Death (Play Death in a game of Myth)

Competitive (Beat everyone At Myth) {*}

Friend of the Dragon (Partner with the Dragon)

Buying The Boom (Own 30 sunflowers during the Sunflower Boom)

Avid Reader (Collect 30 books) {*}

Dead Broke (Own 0 Items)

Beggar (Successfully beg)

Generous (Give a gift outside of quests)

Guilty (Have items confiscated from you)

Expansion (Construct a warehouse) {*}

Cheese Connoisseur (Collect every cheese) {*}

Heavy Load (Have more than 3,000 weight) {*}

Four Digits (Own 1,000 of any item) {*}

Grand Collector (Collect 1,000 items) {*}

Expensive Taste (Collect the Legendary Golden Dragon) {*}

{*} - Unlocks on opening an existing save.