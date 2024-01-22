Share · View all patches · Build 13242041 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 21:32:05 UTC by Wendy

v.2.2.8 (January 22, 2024)

Added: RGBA Vertex colors. You can now use the alpha value to get transluscent vertex coloring on your tiles if the tileset's Transparent option is enabled.

Added: Search bar in the Edit > Buttons panel. It will search all keybindings, and you can even search for the key combinations and mouse options. You can also exclude words by prefixing them with a "-" sign. You can also search for pinned actions by including the "pinned" word.

Added: Right-mouse painting option in Edit > Settings > Tilesets. This allows you to use the secondary color when pressing the right-mouse button.

Added: Select All (Ctrl+A) action in Painting panel to select all canvas. You can edit the keybinding in Edit > Buttons > Tilesets > Select All.

Added: "Move Instance to Crosshair" action. You can access this action by selecting an object instance and right-clicking to open context menu and selecting "Move Instance to Crosshair." You can also bind a key in the Edit > Buttons > Edit mode > Move Instance to Crosshair section.

Fixed: Extruding wouldn't extrude correctly when tile was reversed/flipped/mirrored.

