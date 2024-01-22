 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 22 January 2024

v2.2.8

v.2.2.8 (January 22, 2024)

  • Added: RGBA Vertex colors. You can now use the alpha value to get transluscent vertex coloring on your tiles if the tileset's Transparent option is enabled.
  • Added: Search bar in the Edit > Buttons panel. It will search all keybindings, and you can even search for the key combinations and mouse options. You can also exclude words by prefixing them with a "-" sign. You can also search for pinned actions by including the "pinned" word.
  • Added: Right-mouse painting option in Edit > Settings > Tilesets. This allows you to use the secondary color when pressing the right-mouse button.
  • Added: Select All (Ctrl+A) action in Painting panel to select all canvas. You can edit the keybinding in Edit > Buttons > Tilesets > Select All.
  • Added: "Move Instance to Crosshair" action. You can access this action by selecting an object instance and right-clicking to open context menu and selecting "Move Instance to Crosshair." You can also bind a key in the Edit > Buttons > Edit mode > Move Instance to Crosshair section.
  • Fixed: Extruding wouldn't extrude correctly when tile was reversed/flipped/mirrored.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

