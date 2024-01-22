 Skip to content

Powers in the Basement update for 22 January 2024

Version 1.2.2 Released

Build 13241856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody, here are a few updates:

  • more fixes to the German translation by Bixxewoschd;
  • fixes to the French translation by Christophe "Zebu" Le Maitre;
  • fixed game freeze when grabbing certain props reported by Sven_Q45.

