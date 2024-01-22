Patch 0.6.5

Base Flame cost to reroll recipes increased

(Read the next section to learn more about this change)

Legendary Recipe Reroll : 5 -> 6

Rare Recipe Reroll: 3 -> 4

[NEW] Unlock Perks

You now receive unlock perks! The goal of these perks is to give you more power as you unlock additional content to counter the item pool getting larger which dilutes the pool of items.

Unlock #2 (Summoner's Awekening):

Legendary Recipe Reroll reduced by 1 Flame (6 -> 5)

Unlock #4 (Wildcard):

Rare Recipe Reroll reduced by 1 Flame (4 -> 3)

Unlock #6 (Tempo):

Legendary Recipe Reroll reduced by 2 Flame (in total) (6 -> 4)

Unlock #7 (Surge):

Rare Recipe Reroll reduced by 2 Flame (in total) (4 -> 2) + Shops are bigger (3 additional recipes) ("Shops are bigger" was already in the game after you unlocked Unlock #7 but it wasn't mentioned, now it's mentioned when you unlock it like the other perks)

Explanation:

During the development in pre Early Access, when the pool of recipes/heroes got increased with new archetypes such as Surge, negative Attack Speed, Mana Regen and more, there has been many changes and balance to help players get over the increased pool of available items.

The cost of Rare recipes was reduced from 5 to 3. The Legendary recipe cost also went down from 7 to 5. Additionally, the superior Heirloom reward which used to only give 1 superior heirloom was changed to also give + 1 normal heirloom rewards. Also, shops got bigger (3 additional recipes) after unlocking the Surge Unlock.

Giving all these changes at once from the start of the game (no unlocks) was a mistake, since it doesn't follow the dilution of items' curve that is caused by unlocks. This results in increasing the game's difficulty as you unlock more stuff.

With Unlock Perks, you now get small bonuses as you PROGRESS through the unlocks. As a result, as the item pool gets bigger, the reroll cost also gets reduced.

Overall, Rare and Legendary Recipe Rerolls are now more EXPENSIVE with 0 unlocks but become CHEAPER once you reach the corresponding Unlock Perks.

I am very aware of the concerns regarding item dilution as you unlock more stuff. For this exact reason, at the moment, there is no plan to add additional archetypes to the game Instead, future content will try to expand and revamp effects to make them easier to work with one another to reduce the impact of item dilution.

Surge Opt-Out

Surge has received some buffs and changes (mentioned in Global Balance and Unlock Perks). However, if you prefer playing without the Surge Set, an Opt-Out has been put in place. The toggle is available in the game mode selection. Note that opting out of Surge will remove the perks that you are getting from Unlock #7 (explained in game, please hover over the toggle to see what perks you will lose).

The opt-out system might be changed for something different in some later update.

Reroll QoL

The Appear/Reroll Animation speed of heroes and items has been increased. You'll spend less time waiting for reroll items to show up, and you can click reroll a lot faster.

Reroll button's base positioning is now lower; therefore, in most cases won't move up and down. Note that it can still slightly move if an item description is really long.

Global Balance

Frost nerfed from 3% spell damage per stacks to 2.5%.

Base Energy Required to Surge increased from 90 -> 100

Base Surge Level Cap increased from 10 -> 12

Artifact of the Surge (RELIC) buffed: The Surge Level Cap is increased by 5->8.

(A) When you Surge deal 2% of the Max HP to all enemies has been removed from the Surge Mechanic.

(B) All ENERGY generating Recipes have been substantially buffed as they now give base stats.

Explanation:

The goal with (A) was to allow Energy generating items to have an impact on the game even when having no Surge Effects yet. Unfortunately, even though % max HP damage to all enemies can be pretty powerful, it didn't feel impactful. Therefore, (A) is getting replaced by (B).

In most cases, Energy generating Recipes were taking valuable item slots with nothing in return for the wearer which can feel pretty bad. So now with (B), all heroes that generate Energy though Recipes should feel a lot better to play as they get base stats on the recipe.

For example, the Epic Recipe, Elven Arrows: "Every attack, generates 30 Energy." now also gives 20% Base Attack Speed.

Balance

Gerald

Base Attack damage: 55 -> 35

Base HP: 1250 -> 1300

Base Critical Strike Chance: 10% -> 45%

Attack Speed: 0.75 -> 0.8

Mana Regen: 2 -> 1

Ralf

Active's Passive: Ralf now starts with Omnicrit.

Eslo

Active base damage: 200 -> 180

Celeste

Base Mana Regen: 4 -> 3

Emily

Base Max Hp: 1100 -> 1200

Bug Fixes

Sierra (Recipe) infinite loop is fixed.

Fixed some text overlapping with images in the Endless Shop.

Fixed the Achivement "Passive Frenzy" which had the wrong name: "Hero-ndomizer".

Items that scale from range to the closest hero are now all set to max 12 hexranges down from 48 hexranges when there are no more heroes alive but the wearer.

Fixed the 1v1, 2v2 and Survival Challenge Fight events ending your run if you lose them in the Hardcord Challenge.

Fixed typos and missing translations on some buffs

There will be more bug fixes and balance changes in the future patches! Sorry for any inconvenience that bugs may have caused. I am doing my best to fix them asap!

