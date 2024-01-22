Main Base Update v.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13241796 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 20:59:06 UTC by Wendy

All moving Target Points is now only moving when entering the rooms.

Updated Main Base UI has been changed.

Show Accept Pop up from now.

Spawn as Blue or Red Team in Main Base.

Spawning issues has been fixed.

Start Main Base menu text has been fixed.

Low FPS when running Run Benchmark issues has been fixed.

That's all for today! See you soon.

If you experience any bugs, please report them to us as soon as possible on our Discord.

MT Games Interactive Team

