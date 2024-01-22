 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Games update for 22 January 2024

Main Base Update v.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13241796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • All moving Target Points is now only moving when entering the rooms.

  • Updated Main Base UI has been changed.

  • Show Accept Pop up from now.

  • Spawn as Blue or Red Team in Main Base.

  • Spawning issues has been fixed.

  • Start Main Base menu text has been fixed.

  • Low FPS when running Run Benchmark issues has been fixed.

That's all for today! See you soon.

If you experience any bugs, please report them to us as soon as possible on our Discord.

MT Games Interactive Team

Follow us on Social Media today!
Discord
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

Changed files in this update

Depot 2252871 Depot 2252871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link