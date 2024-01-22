- We have fixed a game breaking bug that would cause a black screen upon loading of the game. This was caused when a player would run the game offline; the game would fail to move to offline mode and instead break. Please let us know if you continue to have any issues on loading.
Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 22 January 2024
Bug Fix - Black screen upon loading
Patchnotes via Steam Community
