Firepower Forge Playtest update for 22 January 2024

v0.16.6 - game works now

Share · View all patches · Build 13241658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

sorry for the minor inconvenience that the game literally did not work (testing multiplayer is annoying alone) bug hey it should work now (i think)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2678351 Depot 2678351
  • Loading history…
Depot 2678352 Depot 2678352
  • Loading history…
