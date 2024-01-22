Patch R.1.1.48 - 01/22/2024 - Admirer change, New Ranked Practice Role List

Hey Townies! In this patch Admirer gets a tweak, even more bug fixes, and a new Ranked Role List!
Role Balance
• Admirer Proposal ability will now delay becoming lovers until the the morning, preventing any lover deaths the night of the proposal. Toxic Relationship still applies immediately.
Improvements
• Ranked Practice role list changed to a new test list! Try it out and let us know what you think.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed bug where Executioner Doom triggering on the 3rd Tribunal would allow another trial.
• Fixed bug where Jester was able to target voters from the most recent trial, even if it wasn't the trial that killed them.
• Entertain overlay trigger reworked to prevent it triggering when it shouldn't.
• Fixed Seer bug that prevented the Seer from targeting the same players after being roleblocked.
• Fixed Lumberjack’s animation issues.
Changed files in this update