Patch R.1.1.48 - 01/22/2024 - Admirer change, New Ranked Practice Role List

Hey Townies! In this patch Admirer gets a tweak, even more bug fixes, and a new Ranked Role List!

Role Balance

• Admirer Proposal ability will now delay becoming lovers until the the morning, preventing any lover deaths the night of the proposal. Toxic Relationship still applies immediately.

Improvements

• Ranked Practice role list changed to a new test list! Try it out and let us know what you think.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed bug where Executioner Doom triggering on the 3rd Tribunal would allow another trial.

• Fixed bug where Jester was able to target voters from the most recent trial, even if it wasn't the trial that killed them.

• Entertain overlay trigger reworked to prevent it triggering when it shouldn't.

• Fixed Seer bug that prevented the Seer from targeting the same players after being roleblocked.

• Fixed Lumberjack’s animation issues.