Version 27.7 Update

Fixes and improvements

Enhanced the game's full-screen mode to be borderless.

Fixed a bug where Jaw-Z broke the rules of narrative collecting, reported by member of our community server toaster404 .

. Fixed the problem of interaction between character abilities and stolen narrative, reported by member of our community server Xekon#8266 .

. Fixed few crashed related to the user interface.

Corrected the description of Pro-Profit Centurion and his legionnaires, thanks to our community server member yarractheeln.

Addressing a Notorious Crash

The persistent "Unable to get variable res from object XXXX" error has been a major point of discussion. Our gratitude goes out to toaster404 and Kram for their detailed reports.

This issue was traced back to the game engine. We have reported this to the engine developers and they've acknowledged it as a bug.

Currently, we've implemented a temporary fix. A complete resolution will follow with an upcoming engine update. A big thank you to our community for helping us identify these issues and for your continued patience.