New Gameplay Difficulty Options!

Patch 1.1.0

Added difficulty options!

When you start or continue your Adventure, you can select which difficulty you want to play the game!

There are 4 difficulty options, Story, Easy, Normal and Hard. Details about each mode can be seen on the Adventure menu.

We are still going to be fine tuning the difficulties, so do give us your feedback.

Kamney Belt (Level 2a)

We have fixed the soft lock at the end of the Kameny Belt level

We received some reports that people are getting incorrect dialogue after shooting down the enemy scanning ship.

We've tried to improve this but there's still some edge cases we need to fix, so expect another patch soon to further improve this.

Fixed some miscellaneous Achievements not unlocking.

Reverted the seasonal Christmas cockpit theming.

Added QA playtester names to the game credits.

Allow options to either launch the game in OculusVR or SteamVR which should improve performance for some people.

Improve Vive Bindings so that when firing the guns, the controls are now using touchpad click rather than trigger.