Major Update for January 22

Junctions

This week introduces a new block, Junctions, with 10 new levels to play, right by the start of the game. The first 6 levels of this update are even in the demo, so try them out even if you haven't gotten the full game yet.

Junctions connect to other wires, while also transferring heat like heatsinks, so that you can build new designs without having either get in the way.

Additionally, this update contains a small client fix, where the game will reset its resolution if it tries to launch at a resolution much larger than your current monitor. Please let me know if this has any issues.

Finally, I really hope everyone's enjoying the game and the updates. If you are, the most helpful thing you can do is leave a review, it lets me know what works and what to work on. Enjoy the udpate!