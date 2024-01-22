New Update to 1.1.0.1 >> New difficulty options

Updated all difficulty levels. The friendly mode has been removed, and 3 difficulty levels have been added, making the game more balanced;
Hard: The experience as originally conceived in Ballsvoid, meaning it's quite challenging.
Medium: All hazards, including enemies and environmental ones, move at a slower speed, making it easier to avoid them, still providing some challenge.
Easy: All hazards become even slower, and some of them are removed per level. The easy mode (previously friendly mode) is now truly easy.
Other minor changes and adjustments.
