星际意志 Playtest update for 22 January 2024

Update Version 0.3.9.3

Update Version 0.3.9.3

New: Load System
Load system: Each core has different load attributes, and as the load value increases, it will reduce the movement speed and turning speed (only affecting the operation speed, not the attribute panel)“

