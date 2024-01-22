New: Load System
Load system: Each core has different load attributes, and as the load value increases, it will reduce the movement speed and turning speed (only affecting the operation speed, not the attribute panel)“
星际意志 Playtest update for 22 January 2024
Update Version 0.3.9.3
New: Load System
